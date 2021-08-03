Owensboro’s Old National Bank will be hosting a blood drive through the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center as a national blood shortage continues to affect blood centers across the country.
According to Vicki Ellis, director of donor resources at WKRBC, it is still struggling with the blood shortage.
“We are still not out of the woods of the shortage yet,” Ellis said.
However, she said that last week was one of its most successful weeks of the year so far. The center had five drives across Owensboro.
Regardless of a successful week for donations, Ellis said everything that is coming in is going back out to hospitals. While the center’s schedules are beginning to fill up again, its main goal is to begin building a supply again to have blood on hand.
“The key for us right now is consistent, successful blood drives,” Ellis said.
This week’s ONB blood drive will be the second annual drive held by branch manager Jackie Tipmore at the Southtown location.
The drive last year was heavily restricted due to COVID-19, but still brought in about 25 donations, which Ellis said is average for a four-hour drive.
The WKRBC holds multiple blood drives each week. There will be three in Owensboro this week, along with three in Hopkinsville. A full calendar of their regional drives can be found on its website, wkrbc.org.
Ellis said everyone is hopeful that the shortage will ease once school is back in session. One of WKRBC’s main sources of blood donations is school blood drives.
The Bloodmobile will be at the Old National Bank blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at 1215 Southtown Blvd. in Owensboro.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with a consent form signed by a parent or guardian, and a valid photo ID.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt.
