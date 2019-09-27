Wolfe opens 'haunted museum' in Odd Fellows Building

David Wolfe launched his Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours in downtown Owensboro back in 2007.
And for his spooky 13th season, he's opening a haunted museum in Room 8 on the second floor of the Odd Fellows Building at Third and St. Ann streets -- above Colby's Fine Food & Spirits.
The entrance is near the rear of the building on St. Ann Street.
For now, the museum, which Wolfe compares to a mini Ripley's Believe It or Not museum, will only be open as the last stop on his Friday and Saturday night tours from 8 to 10 p.m.
But if there's enough demand, Wolfe said, he may open during the rest of the year.
The Odd Fellows Building itself is haunted, he said.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
To order, call Wolfe at 270-315-5596.
The museum features what Wolfe says are pieces of a P-51 Mustang that crashed near Area 51 in southern Nevada; silverware from Eva Braun, Adolph Hitler's mistress and later wife; a Civil War surgeon's saw, which is said to scream at certain times; a sliver from the Bell Witch cabin in Robertson County, Tennessee, and rocking chair from the cabin; a button from an officer's uniform on the Titanic; a key from England, which is said to be cursed; voodoo dolls; a "witch's hand"; and a vampire killing kit.
By the time he opens the door on Friday, Sept. 27, Wolfe said he expects to have at least 100 items in the museum, including what he claims are Charles Manson's autograph and one of his hairs; dirt from the basement of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's house in Cook County, Illinois; and memorabilia from killers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein (whose crimes inspired the movies "Psycho," "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "The Silence of The Lambs".)
"I try to find new stuff to show people each year," Wolfe said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
