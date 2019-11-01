Woman attempts suicide in Daviess Detention Center

A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after attempting to commit suicide in the Daviess County Detention Center.
A detention center press release said the incident was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in a general housing unit for inmates. Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said an inmate doing a headcount discovered the woman, who had hung herself.
The inmate, who has not been identified, was brought down by deputy jailers and inmates and the jail staff began performing "life-saving measures," Maglinger said.
"They did a great job of trying to resuscitate her," he said.
After first responders arrived, the woman was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was still undergoing medical care Friday afternoon.
"We don't suspect foul play," Maglinger said.
The inmate was serving time on federal charges and is from out of state.
The incident is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
The inmate was not considered a risk of suicide, Maglinger said.
"There was no information of (her being) high-risk, and (had) no previous suicide attempts," he said. The inmate was present for a headcount that was conducted shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
The jail staff who responded to the incident, and the inmates who live in the housing unit, have been offered counseling, Maglinger said.
"It's a pretty upsetting and tragic incident," he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twtter: @JamesMayse
