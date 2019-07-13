An Owensboro woman was charged with felony trafficking in marijuana Friday afternoon, after a package containing $75,000 in marijuana and marijuana products was intercepted by investigators.
An OPD press release says Dianesia D. Palmer, 38, of Owensboro was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the police department, said detectives became aware of a package believed to contain marijuana, but said detectives did not want to release specifics about the investigation.
Palmer is "someone we have dealt with multiple times" in the past, Boggess said. "I don't know if they got a specific tip in this case, or if they were just watching her."
The package was delivered to a home on 21st Street, Boggess said. When the package was delivered, detectives from OPD, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, the Indiana State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at the home and recovered the package.
Inside, officers found 15 pounds of marijuana and three pounds of marijuana "crumble," which is similar to marijuana wax. The total value of the package was about $75,000, Boggess said.
Additional charges and arrests are likely, OPD said in a press release.
Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
