A woman has been charged with first-degree arson in an early morning fire on George Street.
Amanda A. Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua, 27, of Owensboro was charged Wednesday in connection with the fire that broke out in an occupied home in the 800 block of George Street.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started on the porch of the home and extended into the home and attic, causing extensive damage.
The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the home were there at the time of the fire, Leonard said.
Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said the home's residents knew Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua, but had no additional information.
This story will be updated.
