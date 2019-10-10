A Hartford woman was charged with human trafficking this week after allegedly attempting to sell her infant to a family member.
Crystal A. Forrest-Smiley, 34, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday, after being indicted by an Ohio County grand jury for promoting human trafficking, and selling or purchasing a minor for adoption.
The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said Forrest-Smiley attempted to sell her 3-month-old to a relative.
"Part of the element (of human trafficking) is selling for profit," either by receiving cash or another item of value, King said Thursday.
"She wasn't going through any kind of (adoption) service," King said. "It was like, 'If you have X amount of cash, you can have their 3-month-old child.'"
King said Forrest-Smiley "was trying to keep the child within the family, but "she allegedly wanted cash or an item of value" in exchange for the infant.
Social workers received a tip about the incident and called KSP, which initiated a month-long investigation before taking the case to the grand jury, King said.
Forrest-Smiley is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
The case is still under investigation.
"We would ask, if anyone else was approached by her or has information, we'd love to hear from you," King said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call KSP's Henderson post at 270-826-3312.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
