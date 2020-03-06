An Owensboro woman was charged with robbery Friday morning in connection with a Thursday night incident where she attempted to run over a store clerk.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the incident occurred at 8:17 p.m. at Peddler's Mall on Commerce Drive. Reports say a woman, later identified at Autumn N. Payne, 27, of the 3700 block of Old Hartford Road, attempted to purchase items on which she had switched price tags.
When Payne was refused, reports say Payne tried to leave the store with the items and struck the store clerk in the face and arm when the clerk tried to stop her. Reports say the clerk followed Payne int the parking lot, and Payne got into her car drove at the clerk, forcing her to jump out of the way.
Payne was located early Friday later at the Days Inn on New Hartford Road and was charged with first-degree robbery. Payne was being held Friday at the Daviess County Detention Center.
