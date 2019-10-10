A Maceo woman who was seriously injured after a Tuesday afternoon traffic collision on New Hartford Road has died.
The Owensboro Police Department said Frances M. Carrico, 83, died from injuries from the collision that took place at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at New Hartford Road and Burlew Boulevard.
OPD reports say Justin G. Ward, 31, of Middleton, Ohio, was driving a flatbed truck carrying a vehicle on the bed and towing another vehicle. Reports say Ward told officers he was approaching the intersection of when the traffic light on New Hartford Road turned yellow.
Ward, who was about 50 feet from the intersection, attempted to proceed through, OPD reports say. Ward told officers Carrico pulled out in front of him in her vehicle. Ward said he attempted to stop, but was unable, and struck Carrico's sport utility vehicle.
A witness told officers Carrico was at the intersection and had a flashing yellow turn arrow, and turned in front of Ward's truck, reports say.
Reports say Carrico had her seat belt buckled behind her, so she was not secured at the time of the accident. Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said Carrico died Wednesday morning, with the cause of death being blunt force trauma.
The collision was examined by OPD's accident reconstruction unit. Ward was not cited or charged in the collision.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.