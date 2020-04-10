The Owensboro Police Department’s hazardous device unit was called to detonate a grenade Thursday, that was discovered buried near a home on Medley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say a homeowner in the 3700 block of Medley Road was digging with a tiller near her home shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when the tiller threw out an object that looked like a grenade.
Reports say a deputy arrived and sent a photo to OPD, which sent the department’s hazardous device unit. The unit’s robot collected the grenade and placed it in a hole, where team members detonated it.
No other information about the incident was available Thursday night.
