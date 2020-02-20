Woman faces multiple charges including DUI with children she was babysitting in vehicle
An Owensboro woman was charged with felony wanton endangerment Wednesday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated with six children she was babysitting in her vehicle.
Kentucky State Police reports say a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle driven by Krislon T. Talbott, 18, of the 2200 block of Hoop Jr. Court at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on I-165, formerly the William H. Natcher Parkway, in Ohio County. Reports say Talbott was observed driving 97 miles per hour when she was pulled over.
Reports say the vehicle contained Talbott, Peyton N. Coomes, 19, of the 200 block of Phillips Court, and Allison Frazier, 20 of the 700 block of Madison Avenue. The trooper also observed three unrestrained juveniles in the back seat, reports say.
The vehicle contained “a strong odor of marijuana” and Talbott was arrested after being given field sobriety tests, reports say. While the trooper was conducting the tests “he heard a noise coming from rear of the vehicle” and “discovered three more young children asleep in the rear cargo space of the vehicle," reports say.
Talbott, Coomes and Frazier “were babysitting all six children, who were under 5 years old,” reports say.
Talbott, Coomes and Frazier were each charged with six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count for each child in the vehicle. Talbott was charged with two additional counts of wanton endangerment, as well as driving under the influence.
Talbott and Frazier were both charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and all three adults were charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and failure to use child restraint device. Frazier was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Talbott, Coomes and Frazier were all being held Thursday in the Ohio County Detention Center.
