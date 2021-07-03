MAYFIELD — Some soldiers never make it home, even in death. It’s one of many ugly truths to war that the men and women who serve may die on foreign soil.
But there is still hope for some descendants that the remains of fallen soldiers can be returned to their homes, even after 80 years.
Deborah Russell of Henderson, Nevada, has worked tirelessly to have the remains of a relative who served during World War II returned to the U.S. and buried with his family in Mayfield.
Pfc. Jon C. Byron died on Nov. 13, 1942 in the Philippines. According to his declassified service record, provided by Russell, Byron was a prisoner of the Japanese Imperial Army during the Pacific Theater and was buried in one of several mass graves at Cabanatuan POW Camp on the island of Luzon.
Russell said she had been intermittently in contact with the U.S. Army Past Conflict Repatriations Branch under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division for years, hoping to get Byron returned.
“When they did talk with me, just so understanding and so sympathetic. I mean I can’t say enough good about them,” she said.
As Byron’s first cousin twice removed, she remembered first hearing the sad story of “Johnny” from her mother, Georgia Shelton, some 40 years ago. Shelton told her daughter how Mayfield was mourning the loss of Byron, and how he was “engaged to be married.”
Byron grew up in a brick house along North Seventh Street, which Russell said is still standing today. He was born to John and Minnie Byron, the latter being Russell’s great-grand aunt. Byron’s and Russell’s common relative was Minnie’s father, Henry Clay Shelton, who was Russell’s great-great-grandfather.
An old article from the newspaper of then-Murray State College, provided by Russell, also confirmed Byron was a student at what is now Murray State University from September 1938 to spring 1940. The article indicated he was a graduate mechanic of the Army Air Corps Chanute Field III.
The article was published on Oct. 4, 1943, nearly a year after Byron’s death, and that he was the “ninth Murray war fatality.”
According to his service record, he enlisted with the United States Army Air Forces at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 1940. He would end up as part of the 27th Material Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, in Luzon.
The document reads that his squadron “was part of the logistical support element of the Far East Air Force” in late 1941. It served to build up U.S. forces on the island of Luzon “in response to tensions between Japan and the United States. Their ‘regular duties’ included ‘assembling and maintaining aircraft.’ They had also been ‘undergoing infantry training for several weeks.’ ”
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, pulling the U.S. into World War II.
Hours after Pearl Harbor, the document further reads that the Japanese launched raids against Luzon, which included Nichols Field where the 27th Squadron was stationed. Their attacks would continue throughout December. The squadron commander, who was not named in the document, “assigned small contingents to man anti-aircraft machine gun positions.”
On Dec. 22, 1941, the Japanese “began a full-scale invasion of Luzon,” prompting the commander of the U.S. Army Forces in the Far East (USAFFE), Gen. Douglas MacArthur, to order American forces to withdraw to the Bataan Peninsula. The intent was that reinforcements would arrive, but the attack on Pearl Harbor left the U.S. reeling while the Japanese continued their advance in the Pacific.
No reinforcements were coming to aid the men stationed in Luzon. Byron’s squadron was thus ordered to evacuate on Dec. 23, 1941, according to his service records.
They “packed lightly into a cargo ship,” departing from Manila for Bataan on Dec. 24.
“Just after they finished unloading, a Japanese dive bomber sank the ship.”
The 27th Squadron would eventually join the Provisional Air Corps Regiment within the USAFFE, “as airplanes and supplies dwindled.” In January 1942, the squadron formed a defensive line along Bataan’s eastern coast. They “endured enemy air raids, as food, medicine and other supplies continued to dwindle” for both American and Filipino forces.
The USAFFE forces ultimately surrendered to the Japanese on April 9, 1942. A large portion of them, Byron included, were then subjected to the infamous Bataan Death March, a 65-mile walk to Camp Cabanatuan.
According to britannica.com, 76,000 prisoners of war were forced into the walk, which claimed the lives of roughly 500 Americans and 2,500 Filipinos. “An additional 26,000 Filipinos and 1,500 Americans died” in the camp, the information noted.
According to his service record, Byron did survive the Bataan Death March. However, conditions at Camp Cabanatuan (also known as Camp O’Donnell) were so poor “disease was rampant and there was little potential for medical treatment.” He was admitted into the camp’s hospital for myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and the serious bacterial infection diphtheria on Oct. 30, 1942.
At 23 years old, he succumbed to his illnesses on Nov. 13, 1942, and was buried in a mass grave among many mass graves.
Despite years of Russell working to secure Byron’s return, an unknown relative has since submitted their own DNA for testing and was found to be of closer relation to him. Now, legally, Russell won’t have a say in what happens to Byron’s remains when he’s brought home and her repeated calls to the unknown relative have gone unanswered.
“I’m just old fashioned,” she said. “My family lived in Mayfield for generations, and my great-grandparents are buried there, and you know I want Johnny to come home to his family.”
While she hopes to see Byron buried in the family plot, she ultimately felt that what mattered most was “bringing this boy home.”
Russell has not found, nor been provided, a single photograph of Byron. She even went so far as to contact some schools he went to, but to no avail.
As of May 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was drafting a disinterment proposal for the mass grave designated “911,” which includes Byron. It was unclear from the document how long the process would take, nor when his remains would be returned to American soil.
