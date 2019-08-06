The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the woman killed in a Monday traffic accident on U.S. 431 near West Pettit Road.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said Sandra Mize, 77, of Rumsey, was killed when her vehicle crossed U.S. 431 and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Trey Miller, 25, of Princeton. Mize was driving north when crossed into the south-bound lane and struck Miller's pickup truck.
The reason Mize's vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane is unknown. Jones said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Miller and his passengers were all transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
