An Owensboro woman was killed Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle accident that shut down U.S. 60, formerly known as the U.S. 60 bypass, for more than an hour.
The wreck occurred at 5:40 p.m. on U.S. 60 near Kentucky 54, Kentucky State Police reports say.
According to the report, Ashley R. Dennis, 38, of Owensboro, was driving west on U.S. 60 when she apparently lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons.
Reports say Dennis apparently overcorrected, causing her to slide into the median and overturn.
Dennis was ejected from the vehicle.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said Dennis was not wearing a seat belt.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said shortly after that wreck, a second collision involving three to four vehicles occurred at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 231. Smith said he did not believe there were any injuries in the second accident.
The former bypass was shut down in all lanes so troopers could investigate what caused Dennis to crash. The bypass was reopened to traffic around 7:35 p.m.
The cause of the one-vehicle accident was still under investigation Tuesday night.
