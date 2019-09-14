Woodward helps Kenyan children's shelter in retirement

Woody Woodward never rests for long.
After working 36 years for the Boy Scouts of America, Woodward retired -- for a few months. But he felt he still had more to give.
Soon after moving to Owensboro, he accepted a job at the Help Office, where he worked five years. Woodward retired from that nonprofit in late July.
Months before his retirement party, Woodward had a plan to continue using his gift for forming relationships and serving others.
"I didn't want to go (into retirement) quietly," he said. "I felt I had more to contribute. I just needed to find the right cause, and this is it."
Months ago, a longtime friend with ties to the Naivasha Children's Shelter in Naivasha, Kenya, asked Woodward to consider sitting on that nonprofit's board. Seven U.S. residents hold seats on the board, Woodward said.
"The more he talked, the more I liked it," Woodward said. "I prayed about it. Now, I'm just starting to get engaged in it."
According to Unicef, more than 40% of Kenyans live below the poverty level. Unlike the U.S., there are no social programs to assist those in need.
Children younger than 18 make up nearly half of the country's population. The majority of them have limited access to safe drinking water, health care, education and nutritious food, Unicef reports.
In 2012, the international children's advocacy organization estimated up to 300,000 Kenyan children lived on the streets.
Woodward said parents often can't afford to take care of their children, so they push them out of the house to live on their own.
"(The Naivasha Children's Shelter) believes in the worth of every child and every child's right to a safe environment in order for them to learn, grow and play," he said.
The shelter was founded in 2015. According to its website, it has rescued 109 boys from the streets since opening.
The goal is to rescue, restore and reunite them with their families, Woodward said.
The Naivasha Children's Shelter trains them in trades, such as carpentry, so they can contribute financially to their families.
Most of the shelter's children are about 10 years old, Woodward said. By the time a kid is 15, they are considered mature in Kenya, and they are expected to work full time.
Woodward's role is to raise donations for the shelter's day-to-day operations. Fundraising was his focus for the Boy Scouts and Help Office.
In U.S. dollars, the shelter's annual budget is $52,000, Woodward said. Soon, he will mail letters to friends, family and foundations to solicit donations.
"I know how generous this community is from my five years at the Help Office," he said.
Woodward doesn't expect local donors to give to the Naivasha Children's Shelter at the expense of local nonprofits. Instead, he hopes people will consider increasing their annual gifts to include the Kenya boys home.
Also, Woodward would like to raise awareness about the shelter and its mission. He will speak to small and large groups. Contact him at 901-825-8420 or by email at woody.woodward@bellsouth.net.
To learn more about the Naivasha Children's Shelter, go to https://shelteryetu.org/. Online donations can be made there as well.
If donors want to mail a check, they should make it out to Naivasha Children's Shelter and mail it to Woody Woodward, 4534 Oakhurst Bend, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
