Woodward to retire from Help Office

After more than five years as executive director of the Help Office, Woody Woodward will retire July 30.
Angela Settles, a Help Office board member, has been selected to replace him.
During Woodward's tenure at the nonprofit, the Help Office has expanded services, increased the number of volunteers and served more clients.
Last year, the nonprofit assisted more than 6,800 people and provided 80,000 meals.
A skeleton crew of three part-time employees and an army of more than 100 volunteers keep the place humming. The Help Office is a faith-based nonprofit that provides a variety of services, such as a food pantry, utility assistance, help with emergency housing, clothing and home furnishings.
"We're a small group doing big things," Woodward said.
His given name is Harold Woodward, but everyone calls him Woody.
He will turn 65 later this month.
Before working at the Help Office, Woodward retired from a 36-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. His main job for Boy Scouts was fundraising, a background that served him well at the Help Office. About half of the nonprofit's revenue comes from area churches. The rest comes from community partnerships, individual donors, grants and foundations.
Since his wife, Margaret, had followed him to different states in the southeast during his first career, he asked her to pick the town in which they would retire. They were living in Memphis, Tennessee, when he retired from the Boy Scouts.
Margaret Woodward, whose birth name is Griffin, wanted to return to her roots -- Owensboro. The couple moved here in October 2013.
"I stayed retired for a couple of months, but I felt I still had something to contribute," Woodward said.
During a Sunday school class at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, Woodward learned the Help Office needed a director.
"It was exactly what I was looking for," he said. "It was a chance to serve others and continue to make a difference. It's been fantastic. The Help Office is a special place. Our mission is vitally important to the community."
Woodward is eager to start the next phase of his life. He has accepted a nonprofit board position to help raise money for a boys shelter in Kenya.
"I'm looking forward to the next few years," he said. "I feel God is calling me to do this."
Woodward's father was an officer in the U.S. Army, so Woodward grew up in a service-oriented home.
"I never thought about the example I saw," he said. "But it became second nature. I had offers to leave the nonprofit sector, but it's what motivates me. It's in my DNA."
Woodward had much praise for many people, including his wife. During his career life, she always encouraged and motivated him.
"She deserves a lot of the credit," he said.
The two met at church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1984. They married two years later in Louisville. They have two adult daughters, Maggie Woodward, who is working on her doctorate at University of Southern California, and Sarah Sidebottom, a member of a campus ministry at Western Kentucky University.
Woodward refused to accept credit for recent Help Office successes. Instead, he credited donors, volunteers, community partners and the Help Office's board of directors.
"We were very fortunate to get Woody," said Richard Norris, board chairman. "There was no breaking Woody in. He's been a delight to work with."
Christine Millay used to volunteer at the Help Office. When Woodward came to work there, she became the office manager, so the two have worked closely for more than five years.
Millay said Woodward has made many positive changes at the nonprofit.
"We're very sorry to see him go," Millay said. "He's wonderful. He has a real passion for wanting to improve the lives of the less fortunate."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
