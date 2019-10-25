The Kentucky 81 bridge near Moseleyville has been out of commission since August when it was heavily damaged by an overloaded truck carrying scrap metal.
On Monday, work crews for Judy Harp Co. will begin the process of straightening the truss beams damaged by the collision. That work is expected to take five to six weeks.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department's Madisonville office, said officials have heard from people who used the bridge before it was damaged.
"Mostly, it's people who wanted to know when it will be fixed and how soon it would be open," Jaggers said Thursday.
The bridge was damaged on Aug. 14, when a truck carrying scrap metal attempted to cross, and scrap struck three of the bridge supports, bending them out of shape. The bridge has been closed since, and a long detour was set up to take people around the area.
The driver of the truck, William T. Siddon, was fined $174 for violating cargo height restrictions.
Previously, a highway department official said the agency would assess whether the bridge could be repaired or needed to be replaced. Jaggers said Thursday officials decided to fix the bridge, which was built in the 1930s.
"We decided to keep the bridge because of the historic significance," Jaggers said. "Our environmental coordinator said there are 11 (bridges of that type) in the state of Kentucky."
Harp Co. received the contract to do the work for $327,000. Jaggers said the firm will repair the bent pieces of the truss, and add some new metal.
"The contractor uses heat to strengthen the bridge beams back into place," Jaggers said.
The detour around the bridge includes Kentucky 554 and Todd Bridge Road, which connects with U.S. 431. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said the detour has caused traffic problems.
"We've had an increase in accidents, especially on Kentucky 554 between Kentucky 81 and U.S. 431," Smith said. "We've also had an increase on Todd Bridge Road, and traffic complaints at the intersection of 81 and 554."
Traffic has also been known to back up on Kentucky 554 in the mornings as people taking the detour attempt to turn onto U.S. 431.
"That seems to have minimized a little bit as people have learned alternate ways to get to town," Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
