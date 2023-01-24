A nonlife-threatening accident occurred Monday morning at the construction site of BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale.

“A contract worker was taken to the hospital this morning with a leg injury after slipping on the rooftop,” a statement from BlueOval SK said. “Safety is BlueOval SK’s number one priority on the BlueOval SK Battery Park construction site. We are looking into what happened with our construction partners to understand what caused the incident.”

Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.

