A nonlife-threatening accident occurred Monday morning at the construction site of BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale.
“A contract worker was taken to the hospital this morning with a leg injury after slipping on the rooftop,” a statement from BlueOval SK said. “Safety is BlueOval SK’s number one priority on the BlueOval SK Battery Park construction site. We are looking into what happened with our construction partners to understand what caused the incident.”
Emergency crews were dispatched at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Elizabethtown Fire Department got him down and then emergency services took over, according to Amy Inman, Elizabethtown public relations officer.
Agencies responding in addition to Elizabethtown Fire Department were BlueOval SK Safety Team, Glendale Fire Department, Hardin County Sheriff and Hardin County EMS.
Construction has been ramping up at the site. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 5, steel beams are being erected and some portions are under roof.
