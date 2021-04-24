A crowd gathered around the Workers Memorial Monument on the courthouse lawn Friday afternoon as the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council observed Workers Memorial Day after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19.
Following a presentation of the colors by VFW Post 696 and the singing of the national anthem and an invocation by Rodney Albin, pastor of LifePoint Baptist Church, Judge Executive Al Mattingly acknowledged just how difficult the past 12 months have been for the working men and women of the United States.
“I have a real reverence for people that make their living with their hands. My dad raised 12 kids working as a member of the local Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union,” Mattingly said.
Larry Roberts, Kentucky’s labor secretary, was the featured speaker during the memorial, attending his first public event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a member of Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 452 and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181.
“As we come together this evening, we come here to remember and honor all those working men and women who lost their lives on the job,” he said. “I am looking here at this monument and I don’t know that I could say it any better than what is on there right now.”
Located at the corner of Third and Saint Ann Streets, the Workers Memorial is inscribed: “For all those who died earning a living because all work is honorable.”
“As we come here to pay homage to those who lost their lives, we are here to mourn the dead, but at the same time it is our obligation to continue to fight for the living,” Roberts said. “It is our obligation to continue to fight to improve the working standards for working men and women.”
Roberts said he understands that a fatality in the workplace is something many people do not think about until it involves their family or someone they know, but he encourages everyone to take their part in fighting for improved state safety standards.
“It is my prayer that each of you make a dedicated effort to reach out to your legislators and let them know how important you believe the health and safety standards of Kentucky meet the needs of the working men and women of Kentucky,” he said.
The memorial bell was then rung as the names of the men and women who lost their lives in workplace accidents were read aloud.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Council, was the last to speak during the ceremony, sharing a personal story about the loss of her brother in a workplace accident.
“He was my best friend but more importantly he was my brother, until the day he went to work and drove a truck that his boss said would get him one more trip before they fixed the brakes,” she said.
He didn’t make it back from that last trip.
“If you see something wrong be strong enough to say that’s wrong,” Haynes said. “Don’t wait until it is too late.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
