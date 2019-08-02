Rescue crews at Paradise Mine in Central City are still attempting to clear a mineshaft of gas before searching for a man who fell into the shaft Wednesday after a methane explosion.
Richard L. Knapp, 62, fell into the shaft after methane gas exploded Wednesday evening. Knapp, who worked for Fricke Management & Contracting of Murphysboro, Illinois, was working on a form to allow concrete to be poured into the mineshaft and seal it when the explosion occurred, causing Knapp to fall.
Robin Hartman, a spokeswoman with the state Energy and Environment Cabinet, said Friday workers had brought in larger fans to ventilate the shaft of methane gas.
"They are still trying to get the methane gas down to a safe level," Hartman said.
The Energy & Environment Cabinet and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the explosion.
