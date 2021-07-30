While soaring temperatures during the dog days of summer drive many into the cool comfort of air-conditioned homes and offices, many in the workforce must adapt and work through the hottest time of the year in the outdoors.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet issued a recent reminder to employers about the potential dangers of working in the summer heat and how best to avoid heat-related illness among their workers.
“Performing physically exhausting work in dangerously hot conditions without proper breaks, water and shade can result in serious illness and even death,” Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said. “The Labor Cabinet reminds employers during the summer months that they are responsible for providing workplaces free of known safety hazards, including extreme heat conditions, pursuant to worker safety laws.”
Cale Holinde of Lanham Brothers General Contractors Inc. said Thursday that it is important to stay hydrated when out on the job site during a hot day.
“If you don’t stay hydrated, it is hard to make it through a full day,” he said.
Holinde and a crew were working on the construction of a new maintenance building at Jack C. Fisher Park, 3900 W. Fifth Street Road in Owensboro, that should take at least four months to complete, he said.
Daytime temperatures in Daviess County have remained consistent in the 80s and 90s throughout the past week, with a high of 93 reported for Thursday.
“You just come out, make sure you have your water and just get to it really,” Holinde said. “As far as the difference between being hot or cold outside, we either bundle up or we put on sunscreen and make sure we have our water.”
Holinde said he prefers working in hot weather to the cold winters that can also impact the region.
“With the cold, your muscles get tight and you have got a bunch of layers on and it gets hard to move around,” he said. “With the heat, you just have to deal with the sweat running down your eyeballs.”
Keith Jackson of Envision Contractors LLC. said it is important to dress properly for extreme heat and stressed how important it is to stay properly hydrated throughout the day. Jackson said he prefers cooling down with water over sports drinks.
“I think if you are pouring a lot of fluids down your body you need more water than anything but you still need your electrolytes and things like that,” he said. “Mostly water is the best thing for you.”
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, working outside in extreme heat can cause heat stress, resulting in heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rashes. Heat can also create conditions that increase the risk of injury, such as sweaty palms, fogged safety glasses and dizziness.
Those who have not acclimated to extreme heat, are above 65 years of age, are overweight, have heart disease, high blood pressure, or take certain medications are at greater risk for heat-related illness.
It is also important for employers to take the time to learn how to recognize signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion.
“A worker suffering from a heat stroke may exhibit abnormal behavior or in some cases may seem confused,” Kim Perry, commissioner of the cabinet’s Department of Workplace Standards, said. “Workers may have slurred speech, become unconscious or suffer a seizure. A high body temperature greater than 104 degrees is also common.”
The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, recommends employers provide workers with water, shade and a rest area, monitor employees for signs of illness, plan for emergencies with training and allow new or returning workers to gradually increase their workload as they get accustomed to working in hot weather.
