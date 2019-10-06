In an effort to spur more interest among citizens to seek public office, the Daviess County Democratic Party will be sponsoring a workshop on Oct. 15 that will give insight into what it takes to start a campaign and what it takes to be an elected official.
The workshop called "Running for Office 101" will be from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Riverview Room at the Hampton Inn, 401 W. Second St.
Three former officeholders -- Ron Payne, Tommy Thompson and John Blaney -- will be sharing what they learned from their campaigns and what their experiences were like while they served.
Barbara Bennett, who's chairwoman of the Recruitment and Candidate Retention Committee for the Daviess County Democratic Party, said the lack of candidates has become a concerning issue.
"I think the need is greater than ever," Bennett said. "Sometimes very good, responsible, knowledgeable, trustworthy people, who we would really like to be in office and serving us, shy away because politics can seem pretty rough and tumble."
Bennett, however, said that there are local offices such as the Owensboro City Commission and school boards that are nonpartisan, meaning political party loyalty isn't supposed to factor in the decisions.
"I think people will be able to learn something about what the job is really like, as well as how to run," she said. "But it's even more important to learn what you do once you're elected."
Payne, who is a registered Republican, was elected as Owensboro's mayor in 2008 and spent two terms in the position.
Payne said he was "more than happy" to participate in the event despite his party affiliation.
"I've always been strong in promoting that the positions at City Hall -- the mayor and the commissioners -- are nonpartisan and they should stay that way," Payne said. "Even though I was a Republican, I came out publicly and supported (former Democratic Gov.) Steve Beshear. And that was primarily because he was doing a lot for our community and I didn't particularly care if he was Republican or Democrat."
Blaney is a former Owensboro Public Schools board member who was first elected in 2006 and held the seat until 2018.
Blaney said he learned early on that decisions had to be made through compromise and cooperation.
"You can't forget that you're on a team," Blaney said. "You can't go in with the idea that you alone are going to change something or do something specific. You have to realize you're working with four other people. You may not always agree but it does work."
Thompson, a former Democratic state representative for the 14th District, served seven terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Thompson said he welcomes the chance to share his experiences.
"I think public service is obviously important and much-needed, particularly today when there's disdain toward politics in general," Thompson said. "... So it's just really important to try to encourage individuals to get involved with public service."
Anyone interested in attending the workshop should RSVP by calling Bennett at 270-231-5517.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
