Seven months after the December tornado, clean-up in disaster-affected areas is still ongoing.
Organizations and groups have come to Hopkins County to help people land back on their feet, and one such organization, World Changers, a volunteer Christian-based organization, is in the county this week.
Marty Osborne, the site coordinator, said getting World Changers to Hopkins County has been in the works since shortly after the tornado.
“My church, New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville, has been involved with World Changers for about 14 years,” she said.
Members from the national staff at World Changers contacted the church to see how they were doing, and they started planning when to come down.
“Our goal is to just show Jesus to other people through acts,” she said.
There are about 80 people from five different churches in Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Illinois, and Radcliff, KY.
“They are only here for this week,” said Osborne. “Everyone of our projects was affected by the December 10 tornado. We have three projects in Bremen, three projects in Dawson, and two in Barnsley.”
She said the groups are doing everything from cleaning up debris to putting on a roof, installing metal siding, painting, and cleaning out damage.
One of the homes the group is working on in Dawson Springs is Becky James’ house and property, which was damaged by the tornado.
Kelly Grimes, James’ daughter, said her home, next to her mothers, along with seven barns were completely destroyed, while her mother’s and brother’s homes were heavily damaged.
“Everything was a bigger mess than we thought,” she said.
The night of the tornado, the roof of her mother’s house came off and the basement flooded with everyone in there.
“Most of the things that were in the basement were sentimental, baby things,” said Grimes. “We lost my father five years ago, and all of his things were down there, so it was kind of hard to go through all of that stuff.”
She said the crew from World Changers came Tuesday and helped them all sort through what was salvageable and stayed with them through the pain of what wasn’t.
“They went in with us, and we cried a lot that day,” said Grimes. “They were so patient with us. They held our hands. They did anything they needed to do to be there for us and help us.”
She said her family has received nothing but love and support from the World Changers, and them being there helping to clean up has helped them get closer to moving on.
“I don’t think we would have made it had they not been here,” said Grimes. “The only way we have made it through this is through the grace of God.”
The volunteer groups are made up of teenagers since kids can join after completing sixth grade. There are several adults in each group to help, but the kids make up the majority of the volunteer work.
“It gives them an opportunity to meet other people,” said Osborne. “It gives them an opportunity to learn how to serve others, and it also humbles them.”
Lily Pryer, 15, from Illinois, said she has been part of World Changers for a while, but this is the first disaster area she has worked in.
“The first time I did something like this, we were working in a church and redoing flooring,” she said. “It is just shocking how powerful the destruction is.”
Pryer was part of a World Changers group that came in December, and while it does look a lot better now than in December, there is still a lot of work to be done.
“We are making a little difference, but it takes a lot more than just a few to make a dent in helping to rebuild,” she said.
Christine Lasater, 16, also from Illinois, said this is her first time with World Changers, but saw the aftermath in December as well.
“I was just shocked at what the tornado could do,” she said.
Lasater and Pryer said they joined World Changers because they wanted to help others. If they were in a similar situation, they would want someone to help them.
Jeremiah Douglas Smith, 18, from Maryland, said this is his first year volunteering with World Changers.
“I like doing this because I like helping people and serving Jesus,” he said.
Osborne said the crews are staying at Hopkins County Central High School and sleeping on air mattresses and cots. They have dinner provided to them by New Salem Baptist Church each night and hear from some of the homeowners.
“It gives them a connection to what is happening in the area,” she said.
The World Changers will be working until Saturday when they head back to their respective states.
