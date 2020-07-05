Wouldn’t it be nice:
• if birthdays didn’t come but every two years?
• if all a farmer who needed rain had to do was order it?
• if a nice winter snow would come on the day we were making a big pot of chili?
• if a little boy could again enjoy playing with a cap gun?
• if autumn leaves all fell into big plastic bags?
• if Independence Day fireworks were made without noise?
• if politics still meant of the people, by the people and for the people?
• if the kite that got hopelessly stuck in a tall tree could somehow work its way free from branches and allow us to fly it again?
• if the man who rode the bicycle down the street with the ice cream freezer on the front would again stop and sell us a nickel frozen treat?
• if when we were youngsters, we could have had cameras to record all or at least some of the many events that highlighted our lives but can only be seen now through blurred reminders?
• if fried chicken could be on the menu and Mom could be heard singing out the message telling us it was ready?
• if a neighbor could be depended on for a cup of sugar in the event we negligently allowed ours to run out?
• if the pets we so dearly love could return their own love and affection with sweeping smiles?
• if, during the right season, of course, we could give our grandchildren the recipes used by our grandmothers to make snow cream?
I’m frequently asked about what I consider the funniest story I was associated with during my long journalism career.
The Rev. Glenn Armstrong, former pastor of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church and a longtime friend of mine, recently called and asked for a copy of the story — an incident that still brings on a big smile.
Vitally involved was Archie Craig, a former employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and former resident of Ohio County.
I was never sure what happened on that long-ago Saturday night that carried over to Archie’s Sunday morning visit to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, but he, through no religious reason, unconsciously tried to make up for a little of it during the service.
Sitting in the pew in front of Archie and his wife was another couple involved in the business of Christianity. In the simple motion of raising his right arm to re-position it around the back of his wife, the man in front accidentally hit his wife’s head and knocked off her wig.
Archie, who was in never-never land at the time, felt the hairpiece land on his knee. Waking up and thinking it was some kind of wild animal, Archie knocked the wig to the floor and started stomping on it.
Needless to say, the incident created a sleepless awakening for other parishioners in the church, along with Brother Armstrong, and peace and quiet was not restored until Archie killed the wig.
