Madisonville’s Women of Worth and the Prayer Center helped 10 families affected by the December tornado find new homes.
Evelyn Craig, the family resource coordinator for WOW, said she found the families after visiting the Salvation Army and working on the frontlines after the tornadoes. She saw how FEMA and the American Red Cross hadn’t been able to help yet and decided to take it upon herself to help.
“It just really grabbed my heart, and I wanted to make a change and do something positive for some of the people,” said Craig. “I decided to take matters into my own hands.”
She, along with her organization and the Prayer Center, started helping as many families as they could and housed the last family earlier this month. Craig said the families were from Dawson Springs and Greenville.
Through the help of some anonymous donors, WOW and the center were able to help find new homes, give the families clothes and food. They even helped a few find jobs, and five families got cars to replace their destroyed cars.
She said the families were so happy to have a roof over their heads, a running car, or a chance to work again.
“Some of them cried, they were overwhelmed, they were joyful, they were excited, they were humbled, they were relieved,” said Craig.
She said it would not have been possible without the help of the Prayer Center, and the car lot working with the center to get cars to those families.
Craig said she was glad she could make a difference in the community because that is what Women of Worth is all about.
“It takes a village to be the gap barriers for our community,” said Craig. “This is just to show that if you dream hard enough and believe in something hard enough, it can come true.”
She said WOW looks forward to what the future may hold and continuing to help the county recover.
