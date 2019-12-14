A series of wrecks slowed and stopped traffic Friday evening in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60, formerly known as the U.S. 60 bypass.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said deputies responded to two three-vehicle wrecks and an 11-vehicle wreck Friday evening. All of the wrecks occurred in the eastbound lane between New Hartford Road and Kentucky 54.
The 11-vehicle accident was likely caused by traffic backing up from the previous collisions, Smith said.
Smith said only one injury, a complaint of pain from a deployed airbag, was reported in the collisions. Traffic was anticipated to be slowed for some time in the eastbound lane while deputies finished clearing the scenes, Smith said.
