Central City-based World Wrestling Alliance will bring a free show to the Salvation Army Center, 215 Ewing Road, Saturday night.
Josh Mackey, the ring announcer, said, "We've been having matches there for the past two years. This time, we decided to do a free show."
He said crowds have been good for the shows.
Most people associate wrestling shows with the Sportscenter or the old Kentucky National Guard Army.
But Mackey said the Salvation Army Center is a good location for the matches.
Saturday's show is part of the WWA's YouTube series, Hysteria, he said.
The event, "Bulletproof," features a main event with The 3 (C.C.W., Vanderpool, & Dakota France) against W.W.A. Champion Jordan Whittaker & The Other Guys (Black Magic & Munchie).
Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show begins at 6 p.m.
The company's Facebook page says it was founded in 1994.
It also has matches coming up this month at the National Guard Armory in Central City on Jan. 18 and in West Paducah on Jan. 25.
In February, the WWA has matches at Livermore City Hall on Feb. 8, at the National Guard Armory in Central City on Feb. 15 and at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Evansville on Feb. 22.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.