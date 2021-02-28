Dee Wright’s path to becoming a nurse practitioner was one that required overcoming obstacles.
Wright said she was in foster care when she was young and grew up “incredibly poor.” After dropping out of high school, she moved to Texas and received her GED.
She was married for a year and a half and had a daughter. After her divorce, Wright and her daughter lived in Wright’s car while in Iowa.
One day, Wright took her daughter to a clinic after her daughter became ill.
“There was a small town, rural nurse practitioner who had a private practice in Iowa,” Wright said. “I took my daughter in to see him one day because she had horrible strep throat and a raging ear infection. When he gave me the prescription for the medication, I just began to cry. I couldn’t afford it.”
The nurse practitioner told Wright to come back the next day and gave her samples of antibiotics.
“He sat me down and he asked ‘What do you want to do with your life?’ and I said I didn’t really know, but I didn’t want to be doing what I was doing,” she said.
Wright said in that conversation, he gave her resources for programs in Iowa that helped young mothers go to school.
“I was a kid of abuse and poverty and then an adult of abuse and poverty and just wanted better,” she said. “I just decided you have to break that cycle and if you don’t, it continues for your children.”
Wright is from Owensboro and grew up in Muhlenberg County. She and her daughter moved back to Kentucky in 2006. In 2014, Wright moved to Alabama to work at clinics there before returning in 2019 because of her parents’ health.
She said she wanted to work at Health First in McLean County because it is a federally qualified clinic.
“They’re community-based and community-oriented,” she said. “They really help people who are basically me and who I once was. This random nurse practitioner about 25 years ago put me on this path and I guess it’s kind of homage to him that I am helping this community the best that I can and the only way I know how.”
Wright said the best piece of advice she can give anyone in a similar situation is, “You can either be bitter or you can be better.” ... “For me, I opted to rise above and to be better. If you want better, you do better.”
Wright began working full-time at Health First in January. As of now, she plans to go back to school to obtain a doctorate degree in mental health.
She has a master of science in nursing with a specialty in family practice. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
