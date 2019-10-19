What fun to read the scary movie rankings as determined by Messenger-Inquirer reporters Bobbie Hayse, Jim Mayse and Jacob Mulliken on Thursday of this past week!
I enjoyed their opinions, even though I have seen a total of exactly five of the 54 movies they mention … and I saw only one of those ("A Nightmare on Elm Street") at the theater.
I gave bonus points to Jacob for his nod to the delicious but usually overlooked "Monster Squad." My kids and I used to rent that movie on a regular basis back in the old VCR days, along with "Adventures in Babysitting," which also came out in 1987.
Which seems like just yesterday until you stop and add it up. Wow, realizing that 1987 is 32 years ago … now that's scary.
Anyway, these three reporter/reviewers sorted movies into five categories: Slasher, paranormal, classic, cult, zombie and monster.
Here I will say that I abhor slasher movies. Actually, I've never seen one, but I find the premise absolutely disgusting. One question: WHY.
I'm not cool enough to care about anything that would qualify in the cult category. As for zombies and monsters, if it's not a candidate to be featured on "Svengoolie," I have no interest.
Which leaves us with "paranormal" and "classic."
"Classic," to me, includes the original "Frankenstein," "Dracula" and "Mummy" movies. These movies are not scary, at least not by today's standards, but I find them fascinating. I love how the directors conveyed a sense of terror without ever showing anything violent on screen. It's all done with lighting and shadows and dramatic music, plus the actors' body language and facial expressions, which admittedly in those very early movies can sometimes be unintentionally hilarious, which kinda kills the mood.
When it comes to paranormal, well, there are two of my favorites: "The Sixth Sense" and "The Others," neither of which made anyone's list in that article. They would have topped mine, even though I didn't see either movie until several years after they'd been out. I'm glad nobody spoiled the endings for me so I won't do that for you, but if you haven't seen these movies, they are worth watching any time of year, not just around Halloween.
"Jaws" was Jim's top pick for best monster movie. I saw it on TV a couple of years ago and thought it was interesting but not scary. There is a line in this movie that has become an inside joke for my sister-in-law and me -- "We're gonna need a bigger boat" -- so it's hard for me to not laugh when I think about that movie.
In the meantime, Jacob gave "The Shining" third place in his "classic" category, a movie I thought was a classic yawner, but he also gave third place to "1408" in the "paranormal" category, and that's one I'll agree earns recognition. I ran into that movie by accident when I was home alone late one night, which was not a good time to run into it.
As for Bobbie, I was most impressed that she watched "The Blair Witch Project" when she was 12 years old. I've never seen that movie but imagine it would have terrified me at that age, especially with its real/fake promotional campaign and elaborate website.
My dog doesn't like horror movies so I don't watch them (that's my story and I'm sticking to it), and all of the so-called Halloween decorations at my house are just pumpkins and mums; nothing scary. And I don't watch the TV news anymore, which is where all the really scary stuff is these days.
But who knows. Maybe I'll call Linus and go look for a sincere pumpkin patch and see what happens.
