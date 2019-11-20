97XFest returns to convention center Saturday

Black Stone Cherry, an Edmonton-based rock band, returns to the Owensboro Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for radio station 97X-WXCM's third 97XFest.
The band played for the same event in November 2017.
"Ticket sales are doing fantastic," Jordan Roos, program director at 97X, said Tuesday. "We're hoping to eclipse the number of people we had when they were here two years ago."
The event drew about 1,300 fans in 2017, he said.
Roos said, "We're telling people that even if this isn't their favorite band, come out and support them, so we can continue bringing nationally touring bands to Owensboro. It's going to be a heck of a party."
Also on the bill Saturday night are The LACS and The Josephines.
"It's going to be awesome," Roos said. "We have rock with Black Stone Cherry, country rap with The LACS and The Josephines play a mix of bluegrass and rock."
VIP tickets are $50.
General admission tickets were $30 in advance.
But Roos said they're now four for $75 at OwensboroTickets.com.
All tickets are for standing room only.
VIP tickets include early entry to the show at 6 p.m., a VIP cash bar and a commemorative cup.
The 97XFest Live Battle of the Bands Pre-Party in the convention center lobby begins at 6 p.m.
Two winners of the earlier battles -- Black Gold from Glasgow and Jordan Miller & the Dead Lights from Evansville -- will perform.
Black Stone Cherry got started 17 years ago when Chris Robertson and John Fred Young, son of The Kentucky Headhunters's Richard Young, began making music together in their teens.
They were soon joined by Ben Wells and Jon Lawhon.
The four officially became a band on June 4, 2001, took over the practice house that the Headhunters had used since 1968 when they were known as Itchy Brother, and began recording.
The LACS -- "Loud Ass Crackers" -- is a Georgia-based country rap duo created by Clay Sharpe and Brian King.
They call their sound "dirt rock."
"They played the Big O Fest twice," Roos said. "They're familiar with Owensboro. They have a following here."
The Josephines call themselves "a ragtag group of rock 'n roll-drenched country hoodlums from Bowling Green."
Tickets are also available at the convention center box office and by phone at 270-297-9932.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.