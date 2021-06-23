Local substance recovery program Friends of Sinners will be holding a yard sale to raise funds for the nonprofit.
Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered, long-term substance recovery program that houses its residents for 12-18 months.
The yard sale will include clothes, furniture, household items, and more.
Friends of Sinners typically holds four fundraisers each year to help fund the work they do.
According to Friends of Sinners’ development director Jordan Wilson, these fundraisers are vital to the organization.
“These fundraisers are how we’re able to operate,” Wilson said.
Friends of Sinners holds an annual banquet, which Wilson said is typically their largest fundraiser.
Wilson encourages Owensboro community members to donate items to the yard sale. Drop offs can be made at their location on 731 Jackson St.
Most of the items at the sale will be provided through community donations, but some were accumulated over the years by the organization.
Those in attendance will be able to purchase items and tour the new Friends of Sinners building.
The funds collected at the yard sale will go towards renovating their new location.
“When people give, and when people buy an item, it goes straight to the ministry,” Wilson said.
The yard sale will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the new Friends of Sinners location on 731 Jackson St.
