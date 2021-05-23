After a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, yard sales, a summer tradition for bargain shoppers and collectors looking to find a hidden gem, are back in a big way in Owensboro.
The sunshine and bright blue skies brought shoppers out to more than 20 yard sales advertised for the weekend in Daviess County, with some streets hosting multiple sales on the same day.
One of those streets was Royal Drive, which featured three yard sales Saturday, each offering a variety of merchandise ranging from women’s fashion, home goods and furniture.
“I did it because my neighbor down the street was having a sale today and she asked me if I would do it too,” Leslie Dunn said Saturday morning. “If you have two sales on the same street or multiple sales on the same street and you advertise them in the paper like we did it draws more people.”
Dunn, who was selling a variety of items including books, movies, clothing and shoes, said business had been good, with a regular flow of customers coming by Saturday morning and people don’t seem to be put off by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most people are not wearing masks still but some are,” she said.
Just up the street, homeowner Jackie Chapman was hosting a yard sale for her daughter, who is planning to move soon.
“I am having to move and consolidate houses,” her daughter Kelli Grant said. “We have actually had a really good crowd.”
Grant said she has had previous sales at her mom’s house, and they are usually pretty successful.
Chapman said she was not concerned about having the sale and people coming to her property because many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the sale was outside.
Over on George Madison Drive, there was another pair of yard sales, where shoppers came from near and far to scope out some deals.
“We are actually from Madisonville,” Rebecca MacDonald said. “There are about 25 yard sales here in Owensboro so I decided to head up this way.”
McDonald said she was not looking for anything in particular, but just enjoys going to different yard sales.
“We’ll be up here in Owensboro for a couple hours,” she said.
McDonald did not leave the city empty handed, as she was able to purchase a nativity set for Christmas.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
