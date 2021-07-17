Yelvington Baptist Church will be holding a fundraiser to help with the maintenance of the Yelvington Cemetery.
Established in 1813, Yelvington Baptist Church, originally called Panther Creek Church, is the oldest Southern Baptist congregation in Daviess County.
The fundraiser will be a concert featuring the GloryBound Singers, a group of gospel singers who perform at churches in the region.
Paul Gatewood, a member of the GloryBound Singers, said donations are vital to keeping the Yelvington Cemetery maintained.
It is a community graveyard that used to be taken care of by two members of the church. However, one of them has passed away and the other is not able to maintain it anymore.
Gatewood, a pastor at an Indiana church, said that Ernie Coons, owner of ETC Mowing, has helped them out in the past by mowing the area free of charge.
“He’s been a real blessing for us,” he said.
Gatewood said that he feels people don’t feel as compelled to take care of cemeteries as they used to.
“People used to take care of their families’ graveyards,” Gatewood said. “They just don’t do that anymore.”
This is the first fundraiser Yelvington has put on to help maintain the cemetery. Gatewood said they are going to see how this one goes, and plan future ones accordingly.
He said they are in talks of having a cookout and another concert in the future if this one turns out well.
This week, Gatewood said Yelvington has already had a $750 donation sent to them.
Gatewood said Yelvington is always accepting donations, and that they can be mailed to him at 2427 Georgia Lane, Owensboro, Ky.
The fundraiser for the Yelvington Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Yelvington Baptist Church on 9424 Kentucky 662 in Yelvington.
