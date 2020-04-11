The Owensboro Family YMCA has opened its child care to those deemed as essential workers.
Child care began on April 6 at the YMCA, at 900 Kentucky Parkway, on Monday through Friday for employees of hospitals or medical facilities/offices, other health care workers, firefighters, police officers, grocery workers and emergency first responders.
The program has just two children enrolled, but they hope to receive more, said Kristi Harrison, YMCA director of child care.
“The two enrolled right now are siblings,” she said. “So, right now our hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate them. We are willing to expand hours on either end based on our participants’ needs.
After closing day care centers across the state in March, state officials designated that YMCAs could be potential providers to ensure that essential personnel had child care options. In early April, Harrison and her staff conducted a community-wide assessment among essential workers and found that child care was indeed needed, she said.
For nine hours or less, the daily rate is $39 with needs above nine hours set at $49 a day. The organization can serve children from 3 to 12 years old, but ask that the younger end of that spectrum be potty-trained, she said.
“I know those prices may seem high,” she said. “The reason is that we have two staff for every eight kids is because of running programs throughout the day, and the other is deep cleaning every surface to ensure the safety of the children and our staff. We are providing all daily programming, which does look different with social distancing. We have a large gym, playground and several activity rooms upstairs that ensure a diverse group of activities throughout the day. We ask that children have breakfast before they come and we will provide lunch and a snack.”
The YMCA is taking every step to ensure safety for the children and their staff, she said.
“Upon arrival, our staff, wearing masks and gloves, do a temperature and deep breathing observation to make sure that there isn’t an apparent cough. As the kids come in, they take off their shoes and wash their hands according to CDC protocol. We will continue taking their temperature every three hours. Our staff is going through the same protocols. We know there is a need in our community. We are welcoming more kids and hope that the community takes advantage of the opportunity. We feel fortunate to be able to serve more of our essential workers.
Those interested in signing up for child care can contact Harrison at kristi@owneborymca.org or through the office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 270-926-9622.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
