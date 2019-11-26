The Owensboro Family YMCA announced Kristi Harrison is the nonprofit's director of child care.
Harrison will be responsible for several programs, including after-school care, holiday care, summer camp programs, Y Wee Care and the preschool program.
Harrison has more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience. She earned a bachelor's degree in recreation and nonprofit leadership from Murray State University. She has worked with Girl Scouts and Junior Achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.