Yoga enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are invited to join in the upcoming poolside yoga classes beginning next month at Owensboro’s Combest Pool.
Taught by certified yoga instructor Julie Moore, classes include a 40-minute yoga flow session followed by a 20-minute cool-down segment in the pool at 1530 McJohnson Ave.
Titled “Yoga Downdog and Dip,” the first session begins at 8:30 a.m. June 5 with the last session scheduled for June 26. The second session will begin at 4:30 p.m. July 6 and conclude on July 27. Cost is $40, or $15 per session for walk-ups.
“It is an opportunity to energize and to reduce stress through breath and movement,” Moore said Tuesday.
Moore, who operates her studio out of Balance Health and Body, 650 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, said this will be the first time yoga classes will be offered at Combest Pool. Plans were originally in place to have the classes last summer but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to give it a go this year and see what happens,” she said.
The exact content of the classes will depend on if those attending are new to yoga or more experienced.
“Basically, anytime I share a class, what I want anyone to get from it is the ability to create a little bit of space, mind and body, by using breath and movement,” Moore said.
The cool-down session also serves as an opportunity for participants to ask Moore questions about everything from how to set up their own at-home yoga studio to breath work or meditation.
“We creatively coined it “Down Dog and Dip” because you have the opportunity to dip on out and go home, or you can stay for an extra 20 minutes and cool off in the pool and ask questions.”
Moore said that while individuals can benefit from a single yoga class, for best results, it should become a habit in the same way that people go to the gym or on regular jogs through their neighborhoods.
“You get the benefits of strength and flexibility out of your body, but also in the mind,” she said. “There is some mental clarity that happens when you slow down enough to deepen your breath and there is this fitness that happens in your body when you learn to pair breath with movement.”
Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, towels and pool floats. For more information, call 270-687-8333.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.