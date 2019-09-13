Murray State University is a family tradition for Jan and Brent Yonts who have set up a scholarship for Muhlenberg County residents.
Jan Yonts is the mayor of Greenville and 1971 graduate of MSU. Brent Yonts, also a 1971 graduate of Murray State, represented the 15th District from 1997-2016 as a Democrat member of the Kentucky House of Representatives. Their children, Emily Yonts Sparks, Ellen Yonts Suetholz, and Burgess Harrison Yonts also earned degrees from MSU, as well as other relatives.
Jan Yonts said MSU is a household name in their family.
"It is my hope with this scholarship that more Muhlenberg County students can have the opportunity our family has had and begin a Murray State tradition in their family," she said.
Melanie Brooks, Murray State's director of development, said this scholarship will be awarded to a full-time Murray State student who is a Muhlenberg County resident. She said that that student must have a minimum 2.75 grade-point average, and that they can be from any undergraduate class -- freshman, sophomore, junior or senior. Financial situations may be considered, and students who receive the scholarship can reapply for it for multiple years.
Students can apply by completing the school's general scholarship application that is available to them after they are admitted. Once they have access to their MSU MyGate account, they can find more information about this scholarship and how to apply through the financial aid section or visit https://www.murraystate.edu/admissions/scholarships/applyScholarships.aspx or www.murraystate.edu/scholarships.
Brooks said by students filling out just one general scholarship application form, it sets them up for all Murray State University Foundation scholarships.
"Meaning if our system finds that they also match the criteria for other scholarships, they will automatically be applied for those as well," she said.
Murray State University President Bob Jackson said that the Yonts family "truly bleed blue and gold" and that they have been wonderful and generous to MSU over the years.
"Importantly, they are among our most passionate student recruiters as they understand the value of being a Racer," Jackson said. "We are deeply grateful for their scholarship endowment which will benefit many future students from Muhlenberg County."
For more information about this opportunity or others at Murray State University, visit murraystate.edu/apply, murraystate.edu/giving or call 270-282-0033.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
