On the bright side … we’ve sure had some pretty days here lately, and I guess people are tired of sitting inside, because they sure seem to be out and about.
In a good way, I mean; not in an irresponsible way that implies a disregard of the reminders our terrific governor shares with us every afternoon, as he strikes just the right balance between adamant and amiable.
I spent quite a bit of time sitting in the rocking chair on my front porch this past week, and from this comfortable and socially distanced vantage point, I have seen dozens of people walk, jog or ride their bicycles down my street.
Most of them have returned my smiles and waves, and a few have paused on the sidewalk to exchange greetings shouted back and forth in the kinds of cheerful tones that you don’t often hear when people shout.
So far, everyone has assured me that they are doing well — that is, except for the one neighbor who is quarantined thanks to a positive diagnosis of a co-worker — but everyone so far has indicated they have everything they need and we all agree this is crazy.
And occasionally, one or the other of us will acknowledge that this situation might not be ending so much sooner as later.
I like it best when my neighbors are walking their dogs. There are Max and Kansas and Astro, and their ears perk up when they hear my dog Rufus woofing what I hope is a friendly greeting from the window of my house or sometimes through the crack in the fence enclosing my backyard.
I have put a teddy bear on my front door, having heard that little children are playing “bear hunt” as they walk through the neighborhood with their parents. Anything I can do to encourage kids to be outside and looking at anything besides a screen, sign me up.
It was while sitting in my rocking chair that I noticed the little garden area in front of my house was starting to look sad. Actually, “starting” might not be accurate. It had been looking pretty forlorn for a couple of months now, but I am a big believer in allowing God and Mother Nature to serve as my gardeners. So far this spring, they have not been doing a great job, but perhaps they have been busy with everything else going on.
Anyway, I knelt down in the muddy sod and ripped out the dead, brown grasses or weeds or whatever they are, and scooped out handfuls of leaves that had been piling up since autumn. I had to be careful, because to my secret delight and not-so-secret surprise, the daffodils and hyacinths I planted last year have come back again this year — bright yellows, pinks and purples — and I didn’t want to do anything to damage them.
My daughter stopped by one afternoon, dropping off some grocery items on the edge of my porch and then fixing a critical eye on my little garden. “You need to get a rake and just rip all that out,” she said. “It’s nothing but weeds. Just dig it all out and start over.”
I frowned, hoping my disdain radiated across our 6-foot chasm.
“Leave my garden alone,” I replied haughtily. “It’ll come back and be just fine this summer, you’ll see.”
She shrugged but didn’t argue. There are bigger concerns going on right now than whether my little garden will bloom or bomb.
I stretched out my go-go gadget arm as far as it would extend to hand her a check to cover the cost of my groceries, and she accepted it gingerly between the tips of her index finger and thumb. And then with a nonchalant wave, she was off.
I paused for a moment before wiping down the grocery bags with a sanitizer wipe and glanced at my little garden once again.
“Don’t worry,” I promised. “You will bloom again and be more beautiful than ever.”
We all will.
