Young Foundation creates Student Leadership grants

The Marilyn and William Young Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a Student Leadership Grant Program for 22 schools in Owensboro and Daviess County.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the foundation, said, "All schools in the three local school districts were invited to develop a service project that addresses a community or school need they determined and could resolve. To empower the younger generation in our community to complete their project, they were awarded a $1,000 dollar grant for each participating school."
She said, "Our board was astounded by the thoughtful and impactful projects that were created and led by these student leaders. I hope that the lobby of the RiverPark Center is packed full on Jan. 27 with community members who come to view and be inspired by the excellent accomplishments of our local schoolchildren. The creativity and drive of these students is actively fulfilling our vision to create a thriving, progressive community."
The celebration will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Jan. 27, at the RiverPark Center.
The projects will be on display from 4 to 5 p.m. in the lobby.
From 5 to 6 p.m., students will be presenting their projects from the stage in Cannon Hall.
Hemingway said, "The ideas of these students are incredibly diverse and have potential for meaningful impact in, and even beyond, the community."
She said Country Heights Elementary School built an outdoor learning space for all students to explore nature and wildlife.
Owensboro Catholic High School hosted a backpack drive for emergency foster care situations.
And students at Sutton Elementary School created an outdoor classroom, which included a sensory area for students who are overstimulated in the general population.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.