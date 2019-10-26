Young Foundation to celebrate 20th year

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation created a Student Leadership Grants program.
Twenty-two schools from Daviess County's three districts are participating. Each school received a $1,000 grant for a student-driven service project that could help fill a school or community need.
In September, Young Foundation officials held brainstorming and feedback sessions with school officials.
Since then, project plans have been submitted. In early 2020, students will showcase their projects -- something like a science fair -- at the Young Foundation's 20th anniversary celebration at the RiverPark Center.
"The projects were all over the map," said Sara Hemingway, Young Foundation executive director. "We were blown away by some of these."
Here are a few ideas students came up with:
• Burns Middle School -- "We have noticed that poverty seems to be increasing in our community," students wrote in their project plan. "We hear of shelters for men and women; we see people with signs on street corners of Frederica at times."
Their plan is to hold food and clothing drives. They proposed creating a store of sorts, where students in need could pick up socks, deodorant, face wash and toothpaste. Also, students thought they might volunteer at area homeless shelters.
• Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus -- Students created a project called the Kindness Garden so everyone feels as though they belong.
"We have added a buddy bench to our playground to make sure no student is forgotten or feels alone during recess time," the project plan said. "This garden will remind students that we are a school family -- each rock respects one member of our family. We want to promote acceptance, respect, and inclusiveness, which we believe aligns with the Young Foundation mission of a vibrant community where everyone belongs and everyone thrives."
For this project, each student will decorate a rock for the garden to show they belong.
Also, for community outreach, the school wants to take its third-grade students to some local nursing homes to sing songs.
• Foust Elementary School -- Students created a Stop the Violence campaign in the hopes of curbing violence that has taken place in the school's district in recent years.
One student's parent was shot to death, said Ashlie Hurley, a fourth-grade teacher who is helping with the project.
Foust students will design posters that promote peace. They will be printed on durable material and placed around the school's district.
"I am excited to see their designs," Hurley said. "We hope businesses and churches will let us display our signs."
Up to 200 students are working on the project.
"We would love to provide signs for the whole community," she said.
• Owensboro Catholic 4-6 Campus -- This school's project will reach far beyond the borders of Daviess County.
Each homeroom class will buddy up with a soldier in the Kentucky National Guard 206th Engineer Battalion, an Owensboro troop that deployed in July. The school has 12 homeroom classes, so 12 soldiers have been selected.
"(Students) are tailoring care packages to meet their soldiers' needs," said Natalie Anderson, school counselor.
Students plan to correspond with their soldiers to find out what they would like to receive. Anderson expects care packages to go out during the upcoming holiday season and in the spring.
This project is being spearheaded by a group of sixth-graders called ACES Crusaders.
Some other action plans included Highland Elementary School, which is creating a maker's space to get students' creative juices flowing when they first arrive at school. Newton Parrish Elementary School wants to start a Kindness Club, and Trinity High School plans to beautify the Whitesville City Park.
"There are some really interesting things that I can see a continued interest in by the foundation," Hemingway said.
The Student Leadership Grants project is a pilot program. She couldn't say whether it will last beyond the foundation's 20th anniversary year.
"For us, this has been novel and rewarding," Hemingway said. "We got a lot of energy from talking to students and hearing about their positive experiences. It's been fun."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
