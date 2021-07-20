Tom Clements, a miner employed in the W. H. Smeathers mine near Maceo, was seriously burned when a 25-pound keg of powder exploded only a few feet away from him. Clements was preparing shots to blast some coal when his lamp fell into some powder, causing it to ignite and spreading the flames to the keg, which was open. The keg was only three or four feet away from him and surprise was expressed that the blast did not kill him instantly. Clements was knocked down and stunned, and his clothes set on fire, but he managed to call for help and was able to start for the entrance of the mine. Dr. Berry was called and pronounced the burns to be serious but not fatal.
• July 19, 1921, having built a new street system of gravel and obtained from the city of Owensboro the oil for the two miles of streets built, Whitesville is celebrating the completion of the job with a circus. The Haag Circus will be here on Thursday. Citizens of Whitesville point with pride to the fact that their Chautauqua was a success and note that while Whitesville is to have a circus this year, Owensboro has not been placed on a route for any shows.
• July 20, James McDaniel, 4 years old, was accidentally killed when struck on the head by Wilbur Monroe, another small boy, while batting a ball. The boys were playing ball with others, and the little McDaniel child got in the way of the batter and met his death. As soon s the accident happened, a physician was summoned. James died three hours after the accident.
• July 21, the generally bad sanitary conditions prevailing in the city and in some parts of the county are principally to blame for the epidemic of typhoid fever that is threatened after physician visits to patients in the city ill with the disease. It was found in most cases that the patients had contracted the disease by coming in contact with unsanitary conditions in and near their homes or places of business. Twenty-five persons were inoculated this week.
• July 22, blinded by a bright headlight while en route to Rome to attend the ice cream supper given at St. Martin’s Church, a Reo car, belonging to Raymond Tennes, was driven into a ditch and turned over. Four young men were in the car but no one was hurt except Joe Eger, who was slightly cut as the car had almost stopped before turning over. The accident happened on Calhoun Road.
• July 23, James Freeman, who was on trial today for breaking into the Edwards store in Calhoun, and against him there was a clear case, probably never heard of the psychological movement, but he nevertheless chose it to have a fit and thereby escaped a term in the penitentiary and will be sent to the asylum instead. After the case against him had been presented to the jury, Freeman had a fit just before he was to take the witness stand, and the court, jury and attorneys learned that he is epileptic and of unsound mind.
50 Years Ago
• July 19, 1971, the Army Corps of Engineers has embarked on a massive project to improve navigation on the Ohio River by replacing the numerous outmoded dams along the 981 miles of the Ohio west of Pittsburgh. From Pittsburgh to Cario, Illinois, the river’s profile will resemble a stairway because the new dams form lakes at successively lower levels westward along the entire length of the waterway.
• July 20, standing in the window of his barbershop during a lull in business on a hot July afternoon, “Trib” Reynolds notices a familiar face walking by and waves. Greenville has changed through the years but it’s a good bet that Trib can still name most of the persons he sees on his hometown streets. He’s been in the barbering business at the same location, 103 W. Main Cross, for 52 years.
• July 21, Mrs. Mary Craighead concluded a three-day workshop for Daviess County public and parochial teachers at Apollo Junior High School. Calling for a change in methods of teaching reading, Mrs. Craighead remarked that teachers need to be shown how to make changes. Her way to help children is to help teachers first. Visual aids are stressed for developing children’s visual and auditory discrimination, language and visual motor perception.
• July 22, Ramon Delgado’s one-act play, “The Knight-Mare’s Nest,” has won first place in the University of Missouri’s Short Playwriting Contest. Delgado, who is chairman of the speech-drama department at Kentucky Wesleyan College, received a check for $250 for the first-place manuscript and the play was presented the H. Donovan Rhynsburger Production Award. The production award was based on a performance of the play by the University of Missouri Undergraduate Theater Association at Columbia.
