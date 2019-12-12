The 60-voice Kentucky Youth Chorale has scheduled its 11th annual Community Christmas Concert for 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
The performance is free.
A $5 dessert reception will follow at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door.
The Owensboro-based vocal group formed in January 2008, through a collaboration with the Institute for Young Musicians and the Owensboro Symphony Academy, according to its website.
The Institute is a nonprofit organization designed to enhance the musical life of the region.
Proceeds from the dessert reception will aid its scholarship fund for young singers.
The Youth Chorale performed at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Dec. 5 and also performed at the 5 p.m. Christmas tree lighting in Smothers Park during the downtown Owensboro Holiday Stroll on Saturday.
Julie White, the director of the singing group, said earlier that students from as far away as Breckenridge County and southern Indiana audition for the Youth Chorale.
In the past, it has performed with the University of Kentucky Opera Chorus, the Owensboro Symphony Holiday Pops and at the National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as well as in London and at the American Cathedral in Paris.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.