The 60-member Kentucky Youth Chorale will present "Red, White and Blue Jeans: A Salute To Veterans" at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hines Center in Philpot.
Julie White, director of the Owensboro-based singing group, said the Youth Chorale performed "A Time To Remember" for veterans going on this week's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
"We got a lot of great feedback from them," she said.
Several said they plan to attend the Nov. 2 concert, White said.
White said the youth group has taken supporting veterans on as a project.
"This is the second year that we've done the concert," she said. "It was so wonderful last year that we want to do it every year."
The Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band will perform first and the Youth Chorale will begin its military salute at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and are available without surcharge at www.KentuckyYouthChorale.org.
The show is free to veterans with proper ID.
The performance is designed to honor veterans and raise funds for the Youth Chorale's service projects for veterans.
The evening includes a DJ, a silent auction, finger foods catered by the Miller House and a cash bar.
The Kentucky Youth Chorale began in January 2008, through a collaboration with the Institute for Young Musicians and the Owensboro Symphony Academy, according to its website.
Students from as far away as Breckenridge County and southern Indiana audition for the group.
In the past, the Youth Chorale has performed with the University of Kentucky Opera Chorus, the Owensboro Symphony Holiday Pops and at the lighting of Owensboro's Christmas tree, the National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in London and at the American Cathedral in Paris.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
