Youth summit organizers encourage community to make positive changes to end gun violence

Alazia Baker wanted the crowd of more than 150 present during the Sunday Breaking the Cycle summit at the Dugan Best Recreation Center to know that individuals have to have it in their hearts and minds to make a change, and with that in mind, she encouraged the young people present to be that change.
Baker, 22, recently lost her brother to murder, and told the crowd that the issue of gun violence is not a race issue.
"It's not black and white, it's people in general," she said. "We are losing people."
Owensboro used to be a place where people came to settle down and build their families, she said, now it is becoming a place where kids can't even go to a summer party without getting shot and killed. She said there it takes everybody to make a change, and that we all have the opportunity to make this a good city.
"Everybody personally be ready to change," she said. "If not, you'll keep seeing loved ones in obits. We need to correct ourselves."
Breaking the Cycle was a summit organized by Brionna Greer, an Owensboro resident and student at Kentucky State University, who opened the event by saying she has plans to go to law school and become a criminal defense attorney. Throughout her life she has seen a lot of her peers become incarcerated, and she wants to break that cycle of incarceration through encouraging the youths of Owensboro and Daviess County to take a look at themselves, and to change for the better.
The youth summit was intended for teens between ages 13 to 17, but people of all ages attended the event. There were also local speakers who, like Baker, have first-hand experience with gun violence, as well as police officers, and other locals who could speak about crime and punishment.
One speaker was Hunter Hinton, an OPD officer, who grew up in Mechanicsville and has spent a lot of time involved with area youths. In fact, he said, Hinton was one of "his" H.L. Neblett Center kids he worked with over the years.
Some of the other kids, however, had their names emblazoned on signs behind him. They were the names of recently-deceased young people due to gun violence. As he read off their names, he told stories of his connection to them, some of which involved him watching them die right in front of him.
Such an experience, he said, changes a person.
"I had nightmares, I was angry, I didn't understand," Hinton said.
Being a detective, and a police officer in general, is tough, he said. All police officers see a lot of things, but for him it's personal because he sees a lot of violence and death taking place in the neighborhoods where he grew up.
He said young people of today have a lot of access to many things due to the Internet and social media. Individuals of today communicate in those ways, he said, but we don't know how to communicate.
"We have to learn to stop talking at each other, and start talking to each other," Hinton said.
Greer organized the youth summit as a way to come together as a community to get kids out of the streets and into schools, or into jobs.
Fixing the problem can also be as simple as supporting young people.
"We have to keep telling young people good job, and to keep going," she said. "We, as young people, need encouragement. We're going through tough stuff, too, and we need support. We need to come together as the village we want to be."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
