Steve Wilkerson dons many hats throughout the year as the assistant maintenance director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, and for the past week he has been wearing a red one with a fluffy white ball on the end that matches a red suit.
"This is just something I enjoy doing, so I volunteered," Wilkerson said as he waved to cars of families strolling through the Christmas at Panther Creek light show. "The parks department already had the Santa Claus suit just sitting there and no one was wearing it, so I said I would do it."
Panther Creek Park has been busy with families interested in seeing the light show that has been on display since Nov. 29. The event, which will be open through Jan. 2, features a variety of Christmas displays and themes, many of which Wilkerson himself helped to place.
He has been told there are 600,000 lights in the display, but he has never actually counted them.
"There's a lot of extension cords out here," he said, laughing. "We started putting everything up first of October, and our deadline was Thanksgiving."
Kurt Hoffman and his family were working the entrance booth and collecting admission fees. He remembers bringing his daughters to the event when they were younger, but this is his first year volunteering.
A unique aspect of Christmas at Panther Creek is that proceeds aid five area nonprofits. The nonprofits participation this year's participants will each take turns collecting the $5 admission fee. Participants are: Burns Middle School Dance Team (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5); Daviess County Diabetes Coalition (Dec. 6 to Dec. 12); Sorgho Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (Dec.13 to Dec. 19); St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter (Dec. 20 to Dec. 26); and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Soenneker Council 10725 (Dec. 27 to Jan. 2).
Hoffman was participation on behalf of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter.
"It just sounded like something fun to do," Hoffman said. "Since the girls are old enough now to be more on the giving side, it was just a good little opportunity for all of us to come out here and hang out."
Neal Vanover, who works part-time with the county parks department, has been driving the wagon around the park for about nine years. Periodically throughout the night he will load up passengers so that they can enjoy the lights out in the brisk air.
It's something that he always enjoys doing, but especially this year since there is a surprise visit from Santa Claus that many aren't aware of.
"People love the riding," he said. "The kids love it. I get a kick out of listening to those kids. I don't even tell them (Santa) is down there, and they get surprised when I make that turn and they can hear him laughing."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
