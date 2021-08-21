Nearly 60 boats making up seven different classes of competition have set up pits in English Park as the Owensboro HydroFair officially welcomes the American Powerboat Association for the North American Championships.
It is the first time that hydroplane racing will take place in Owensboro since 1978, and teams will be competing from all over the United States during the event Saturday and Sunday.
Some local businesses stepped up to help sponsor some of the hydroplanes, as did race director Randy Lientz, whose Axiom Communications is sponsoring the Snyder Steeler hydroplane driven by Andrew Tate, which has been christened “Miss Owensboro.”
Boat builder and crew member “Big” Mike Geblein said the hydroplane, which is based in Grand Island, New York, is capable of speeds of up to 170 miles per hour and competes in the Grand Prix class.
“We want to bring boat racing back into the region,” Geblein said. “We have got boats coming from the West Coast and boats coming from the East Coast, so we are going to call it the North American Championship here on the Ohio River in Owensboro.”
Geblein, who has been involved with hydroplane racing since he was a teenager, said the boat weighs 2,800 pounds full of fuel and with driver Tate in the cockpit.
“It has got a 500-cubic-inch blown Chevrolet engine, and it is fast,” he said.
Another locally sponsored entry for this weekend, also competing in the Grand Prix class, is the Homes by Benny Clark entry owned by Mike Grendell.
“All eight boats are very fast,” Grendell said of the Grand Prix class boats competing this weekend.
Grendell, who also owns a boat competing in the 5 Liter class, said his boats recently won a race held about three weeks ago, but he believes the competition will be tougher to beat in Owensboro.
“The competition wasn’t as strong as it will be here this weekend,” he said. “There are four East Coast boats that came here this weekend, and all four of them are very strong.”
One of the biggest advocates for bringing back hydroplane racing to Owensboro Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Maglinger. He decided to sponsor the boat of Scott Liddycoat of Suffolk, Virginia. Liddycoat will be competing in the 2.5 Liter Stock class, with backing from Maglinger’s Custom Audio-Video.
“I have always been a hydroplane fan,” Maglinger said. “I sat on these banks all of the years that they had them here.”
“It was really important that we try to bring them back,” he added.
Geblein said that Owensboro appears to be a fantastic venue for hydroplane racing, and he is optimistic that there will be racing on its banks beyond this weekend.
“Owensboro has been very good to us, the city council and the mayor,” he said. “They want to bring boat racing back, and they did a beautiful job on the riverfront. The venue is amazing. Hopefully, after this weekend, if we can generate a lot of people, we can have it for years to come.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.owensborohydrofair.com.
