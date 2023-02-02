Familiar faces from the Owensboro area are looking to help make an impact in the Commonwealth through their respective passions and trades.

Marianne Smith Edge — a registered dietitian, sixth generation farm owner, co-founder of IMPACT 100 Owensboro and founder/principal of the food and agriculture communications consulting firm The AgriNutrition Edge — has recently been named chair of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.