Hollie Wilson (née Helton), originally from Calhoun, and Kevin Eans, an Owensboro native, were far away from their roots on Sept. 11, 2001.
Wilson moved to New York City in June 2001 with her friend Keitha Vincent, of Muhlenberg County, shortly after graduating college.
“We’re both from small towns,” Wilson said. “We really just wanted a taste of the bigger city. We wanted to experience living life in the complete opposite type of place that we had lived in, where we were raised. And we kind of felt like if we could make it and figure it out in New York City, we could make it anywhere in life.”
Eans lived in the northeast, having worked as a photo editor at USA Today since 1998 in the Rosslyn neighborhood in Virginia — about one mile from The Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Wilson said she and Vincent enjoyed their first summer in the Big Apple and found jobs within weeks. Wilson found employment as a personal assistant for the owner of the now-defunct Fragments Jewelry, located on Prince and Greene Streets in SoHo; roughly 12 blocks away from the World Trade Center.
Wilson’s day was going as normal until she arrived at work and came out of the elevator of Fragment’s eighth-floor showroom that had a “huge picture window” with a “straight-shot view” of the World Trade Center.
“As soon as I came out of the elevator and into the receptionist’s area of our showroom, the receptionist immediately said, ‘Hollie, a plane just hit the World Trade Center.’ And I said, ‘Oh my god, … that’s terrible,’ ” Wilson said.
Eans was getting ready for work when Noreen Figueroa, his then-fiancee, now wife, told him what she saw on television.
“(Noreen) was watching the ‘Today’ show, and she saw there was, like a fire, at the World Trade Center. They were showing some images,” Eans said. “I kept on getting ready, but we’re kind of watching it, and then we saw the second tower, and then I realized this wasn’t some freak occurrence; it was an intentional act.”
But Wilson, at first, didn’t have an inkling that it was an organized attack.
“In my head at the moment, I’m thinking this was clearly some kind of pilot error or must be some small commuter-type plane or private pilot that must have somehow got off course or had a medical emergency,” Wilson said. “I was not prepared for what I saw when I walked around to the showroom area where the window was. And I could see the gaping hole in both of the towers at that point.”
Wilson said the experience was surreal — watching the towers collapse through the window was like viewing a film on a big theater screen.
“Mentally, I was prepared to see … a little bit of smoke — what a small plane would have done. But not what two commercial airliners would have looked like,” Wilson said. “It was beyond belief, it really was.”
Eans went to work and watched live reports of the New York attack before realizing they, too, were near a tragedy.
“We heard this scream in the corner of the newsroom, and it was the managing editor of the ‘Life’ section,” Eans said. “She had the corner office, so she had a really good view of The Pentagon. And I guess she saw the fireball or smoke or something. So, we all ran in there to see what was happening. Moments after it happened.”
Eans and his colleague were in shock, but without hesitation, they went into work mode.
“It was really hard to comprehend,” Eans said. “We kind of soaked it in for a minute, and then we both turned to each other, and we both said at the same time, ‘gear.’ That meant … we need to go upstairs to the photo department and get cameras from the lockers and start taking pictures.”
Eans and half of his team were eventually moved to an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Maryland, in case USA Today headquarters had to be evacuated, to ensure that the newspaper was getting “uninterrupted coverage” of what transpired.
While Eans and Wilson had first-hand experience, they said the media captured the severity of the event admirably.
“I think the media did a good job; it was unfolding,” Eans said. “They did a good job covering it as it happened. To me, it was a little more straightforward…”
Wilson said some of the finer details were not seen on the news.
“I do feel like, from just watching on (television), there are some things that you maybe lose,” Wilson said. “Like just how it affected immediately, like the air quality. There (was) this massive cloud of stuff and ash that … enveloped the city. And everything shut down — there was no cell service.”
Wilson said that Vincent worked at Battery Park City, less than one block from the attack, and the second plane hit above Vincent’s head as buildings were falling around her.
“When we finally made it back to our rooms, later that day … Keitha (Vincent), who has normally blonde hair, her hair was a dark gray ash,” Wilson said. “It covered her skin, it covered her hair — like every inch of her body was covered…”
Eans eventually moved to New York in 2008. Wilson and Vincent headed back to Kentucky that October due to concerns from their families. Wilson eventually settled in Nashville.
But, Wilson and Vincent have visited New York often for work and even took a trip together to the The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in 2018. While there, Wilson took the time to place her name as a witness on The Witnesses and Survivors Registry.
“It took us years to do it,” Wilson said. “It was really great. I was really impressed; I thought it was so well done. All the exhibits that they have there — some of it was very, very emotional, which we expected.”
Eans also found positivity in the darkness. Just four days later after 9/11, Eans and Figueroa got married and are about to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.
“A lot of the folks who did make it to our wedding were friends and also journalists,” Eans said. “They all had been working nonstop since Sept. 11, so it was really good for them … to be a part of ‘regular’ life, something happy — a celebration.”
