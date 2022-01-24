For many long-term care facilities, COVID-19 has created a roller coaster of the past nearly two years as facilities and residents work to adjust to the constant fluctuation in cases in the community.
At the beginning of the pandemic many nursing homes implemented strict procedures in line with state and Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services mandates, with seniors being quarantined to rooms and all group activities canceled.
With vaccines widely available, however, policies have loosened more, although there is still structure in place to help combat spread of the virus or any outbreaks in facilities, according to Rob Simpson, co-owner of Fern Terrace in Owensboro.
Simpson said the facility in Owensboro and others he is involved with require masking for staff and visitors and strongly encourage it with residents, although it is difficult, at times, he said, to enforce that policy with senior residents.
Vaccination, he said, is strongly encouraged, but is ultimately the choice of each individual resident and staff member, as the requirement for healthcare worker vaccinations extends only to CMS funded facilities with at least 100 or more employees.
Although, he said, the majority, if not all residents at the Owensboro facility are vaccinated and boosted, which has assisted greatly in preventing any outbreaks at the facility.
Simpson said, while there may be isolated cases here and there, sick residents are quarantined for a minimum of five days and COVID-19 cases have been kept to a minimum, at least so far during the current omicron surge.
That, however, could change at any point, he said, and the facility tried to remain prepared for any sudden changes it needs to implement.
“It’s definitely been a learning curve. It’s very fluid and it changes weekly, at times,” he said.
So far, though, he said the Owensboro facility has been lucky in preventing any outbreaks.
Outside of encouraging masking for visitors and staff, Simpson said the facility has also limited visitation to one person per resident at a time who have to meet with residents in a “clean room” which is sanitized before and after each visitation, which also have to be scheduled in advance to limit the number of outside visitors in the facility at one time.
At Heritage Place, according to Devan Knott, sales and marketing director, visitation is allowed unless there are active cases in the facility, which there are not at this point, she said.
If cases occur, she said policies will be re-evaluated, but the entire facility – both staff and residents – are fully vaccinated, according to Ashley Mercer, activities director at Heritage Place, so there has not been an issue with outbreaks since vaccines became available.
“The initial visitation guidelines that changed were, any time there was a COVID-positive resident in the community, the facility had to be shut down for two weeks,” Knott said. “That was the case back prior to February last year, but we haven’t had that since, and we’re hoping that doesn’t have to occur again.”
The pandemic, in general, Mercer said in a previous interview, has created a lot of anxiety and depression with seniors because not only are many of them scared to socialize as much for fear of being infected, but many of them are also experiencing isolation as a result of the anxiety and fear.
Mercer said she was not working with Heritage Place when the pandemic began, but many long-term care facilities had similar experiences at the beginning.
In long-term care facilities, at least, she said they are able to have a bit more interaction with other residents, as well as staff, and are not as lonely.
Now, however, according to Simpson, while residents are able to have visitors, that still looks different, and with cases constantly fluctuating, seniors are constantly having the rug pulled out from under them.
“With the residents not being able to see their families like they want to, not being able to go out, it’ … somewhere between delta and omicron, when the numbers got down, everybody started being able to go out a little bit more,” he said.
With cases rising once again, however, he said they are encouraged to limit going out as much. Winter does not make that much easier either, he said.
“It was different when the weather was nicer and they could at least go outside and enjoy the grounds, but with it being so cold, they’re all cooped up, so it’s definitely been hard on them,” he said.
One key to help offset some of that frustration, he said, is being innovative with different activities to help keep residents engaged, but also limit close in-person interaction where it is possible.
“You’ve got to be creative with your activities just because they don’t want you doing group activities and group stuff, so it's been a challenge for activity directors to come up with ways to keep them where their mind is occupied and exercised,” he said.
Although things are quite different from before the pandemic, Simpson said this way has become “a new normal” for staff and residents for the foreseeable future until COVID-19 dies down.
“We’re so used to it now, it’s not even … it’s the day-to-day routine we’ve gotten into,” he said. “The majority of the stuff that started back in the beginning with having to split up the lunches and the temp check … we’ve never really gotten away from that.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
