Mike Walker, retired Owensboro Police detective sergeant and longtime community leader, will be leaving the Owensboro community April 3 after accepting a position with The Kroger Company.
Walker, 60, retired from OPD in 2015 after 22 years of service. He is also a former president of the Owensboro Chapter NAACP, former president of the H.L. Neblett Center and served on several boards in the community since returning to Owensboro in 1992 after nearly 13 years service in the U.S. Air Force.
“This opportunity, oddly enough, it wasn’t even on my radar,” Walker said.
The decision to relocate to Louisville from Owensboro is a decision that did not come lightly.
“It is surreal, it really is,” he said. “You just sit back and you think of everything that you have done in a community over a number of years and to know that in a short period of time, this is not going to be the norm anymore.”
Walker, who has worked for Kroger since 2015, currently serves as the District 3 Asset Protection and Safety Manager, will now oversee the company’s seventh district and as well as managing OSHA safety for the company.
“I just felt like this was God’s will for me to look at a different path and this opportunity presented itself,” he said. “I took it and I am going to Louisville.”
Walker said community involvement is something he truly believes in, and it is something he plans on doing once he settles into his new town.
“If you don’t, you deny your community the talents, the resources, to be able to move the needle in a direction that is in the best interest of your community,” Walker said. “I encourage everyone, no matter if you think you can make a significant difference or not; everyone should be engaged in their community in some kind of capacity to help move the needle in a positive way to help a community grow.”
Walker said he became involved in the Owensboro community as a volunteer after moving back home and starting his career with the Owensboro Police Department.
“I had been involved in the NAACP in other capacities throughout my military career, but the leadership sought me out to join the organization here, which I did,” he said.
At the time, Walker said there were things going on in the community that he felt needed to be challenged.
“As the organization was growing, we were also taking on a lot of diverse issues within our community — jobs and education and the treatment of minorities in our community,” Walker said.
He would go on to serve as first vice-president for the organization, before serving as president around 2008-2009.
Walker said he believes there have been some positive changes come to Owensboro in recent years, particularly in the area of recognizing the accomplishments of minorities.
But but there is still a long way to go, he added.
“We are making some progress, but we still can do a lot better,” he said.
Walker said that when looking back on his career in law enforcement, there are a few instances that he takes particular pride in. One of those was the investigation into the disappearance of Carole Embery Hamilton in 2003.
“Carole Hamilton was a young lady that was reported missing, and ultimately the investigation led to discovering that she was murdered,” Walker said. “We never recovered her body but we were able to get a conviction and that is something that is very rare and that is one of the things that I feel very proud about in my career.”
The second was working to change the way incidents of hit and runs can be prosecuted in the state of Kentucky through Eric’s Law.
“Eric Johnson was a young man who was hit and killed out on Southtown Boulevard,” Walker said. “Myself and Sheriff Keith Cain at the time, lobbied the Kentucky Assembly to get the law changed.”
When Johnson was hit and killed, the suspect could only be charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no automobile insurance, both misdemeanors.
“We got the law changed from a misdemeanor, to if you leave the scene for any reason other than to seek medical help, it would be a felony,” he said. “That is one of the things I feel like is the highlight of my career.”
