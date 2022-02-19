Longtime Lawman: Riley retiring from sheriff's office after 32-year career

Kenny Riley joined the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department in 1989, after receiving an invitation to apply from then Deputy Sheriff David “Oz” Osborne.
At the time, the sheriff’s office didn’t have any Black deputies, and hadn’t had any for several years, Riley said.
Riley, who had been working a regular job and taking criminal justice classes at OCTC, said he was inspired to get into law enforcement by officers he met when he was young.
“As a kid growing up, I had two great African-American police officers, Joe Moorman and Jimmy Byrd,” Riley said. “They were two officers that looked like me and were spit and polish officers, and I always admired them for that.”
On Monday, Riley, 55, will put on his deputy uniform for the last time. Riley, who has been a deputy for 32 years, is retiring.
Thirty two years is a long career in law enforcement.
When Riley was hired on, law enforcement officers were under the “Tier I” pension plan, which meant they could retire with full benefits after 20 years of service.
“People would say, ‘you’re losing money’ ” by not retiring, Riley said. “I wasn’t doing it for the money.”
During his career, Riley was a road deputy and K-9 officer, and has been stationed for several years at the Holbrook Judicial Center.
Riley was also head of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP.
Like most new deputies, Riley spent the first few years on patrol duty. Later, he became a K-9 officer.
“I loved it,” he said. “That was a dream, to be a K-9 officer.”
Not everyone loved Riley’s career choice, he said.
“My grandmother, Minnie Riley ... she feared for my safety,” Riley said. “But, she let me make my own decision.”
At court, Riley is one of the sheriff’s department’s armed court security officers. The courts handle a number of drug-related cases, such as possession and trafficking, and many crimes, like theft, that are connected to drug addiction.
Court officials are focused on providing treatment to people who need it, Riley said.
At court, “you really see that people need help,” Riley said.
The courts have “really evolved from where you want to lock up everybody” to trying to get people with addictions into treatment, he said. Riley said, as a bailiff in Drug Court, he was part of the group that helped defendants get help.
“Every time someone walks up to me and says, ‘thank you for what you did,’ or ‘I remember you being so nice to me,’ that’s more than being deputy of the year, because they’ve seen my heart,” Riley said.
Of the justice system, Riley said, “Being in court and being in civil rights, people come and ask me about court. I would say Owensboro has a fair system.”
Riley said, “Sometimes being in civil rights and being an officer does put you in an awkward position. In 2000, when Riley was head of the NAACP, the organization led protests after a police officer fatally shot a Black man, Tyrone Clayton Jr., on the city’s west side.
OPD found some of the actions taken by the officer were inappropriate, but took no disciplinary action. A grand jury declined to charge the officer with a crime.
“Some people thought I was bashing the police,” Riley said. “My clash was with the (OPD) administration at the time. My clash was with the chief,” who was then Allen Dixon.
Being a Black deputy for the office “was quite difficult at times,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I was discriminated against, but at times I felt I had to do (the job) better” than others, he said.
Riley had high praise for the sheriff’s office, but said the department should focus on increasing diversity among the patrol deputies.
“When I leave, there were be one African-American deputy. There needs to be more African-American deputies in the community,” Riley said. “The department can definitely do better.”
Riley said it is bittersweet to retire, but he has a part-time security job lined up, and has plans for the future.
“I have totally enjoyed my career at the sheriff’s department,” Riley said. “It’s just time for me to go. I’m going to do a lot of traveling, and a I have a really good part-time job.
“I’ll miss the people,” he said. “I’ll come down and talk to them now and then.” But, by retiring, “I’ll be able to do the things I want to do,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
